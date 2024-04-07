New Balance 650 “Black/Green” Official Photos Revealed

The NB 650 is going be big this summer.

BYBen Atkinson
Link Copied to Clipboard!
34 Views
New-Balance-650-Black-Green-BB650RBB-1

The New Balance 650 is making waves with its upcoming "Black/Green" colorway, offering a fresh take on this classic silhouette. With its sleek black base and vibrant green accents, this pair is sure to catch the eye of sneaker enthusiasts everywhere. Crafted with quality materials and precision engineering, the New Balance 650 delivers both style and performance. The combination of black and green creates a striking contrast that adds a pop of color to any outfit.

The subtle green accents add a touch of personality to the classic black silhouette, making these sneakers a stylish addition to any wardrobe. With its comfortable fit and durable construction, the New Balance 650 is built to last. Whether you're running errands or running laps, these sneakers provide the support and cushioning you need to stay on your feet all day long. As anticipation builds for the release of the "Black/Green" colorway, sneakerheads everywhere are eager to get their hands on this fresh new take on a classic silhouette.

Read More: Nike Air Force 1 Low x Cactus Plant Flea Market Exclusive Look

"Black/Green" New Balance 650

Image via New Balance

The sneakers feature a green and black rubber sole with a clean white midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are comprised of green and black leather. Also, a green New Balance "N" and the 650 logo are on the sides. Further, more branding is on the sides near the heels and the tongues. Overall, this pair features a clean combination of black and green. This colorway has been a fan-favorite for years and that's not stopping anytime soon.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the New Balance 650 “Black/Green” will be released on July 6th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via New Balance
Image via New Balance

Read More: Air Jordan 3 OG x Nina Chanel Abney Gets Detailed Photos

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
recommended content
New-Balance-650-Royal-Black-Blue-BB650RBASneakersNew Balance 650 “Royal” Officially Unveiled
Nike-Air-Max-1-Field-Purple-DZ4549-101-Release-Date-4SneakersNike Air Max 1 “Field Purple” Official Photos Revealed
Nike-Air-Max-Plus-Drift-Black-Vintage-Green-FD4290-006-4SneakersNike Air Max Plus Drift “Black/Vintage Green” Coming Soon
Jordan 1 Low “Reverse Bred”SneakersFive Best Black And Red Air Jordan, Nike, & New Balance Shoes For The Summer