New Balance 650 “Black/Green” Official Photos Revealed

The New Balance 650 is making waves with its upcoming "Black/Green" colorway, offering a fresh take on this classic silhouette. With its sleek black base and vibrant green accents, this pair is sure to catch the eye of sneaker enthusiasts everywhere. Crafted with quality materials and precision engineering, the New Balance 650 delivers both style and performance. The combination of black and green creates a striking contrast that adds a pop of color to any outfit.

The subtle green accents add a touch of personality to the classic black silhouette, making these sneakers a stylish addition to any wardrobe. With its comfortable fit and durable construction, the New Balance 650 is built to last. Whether you're running errands or running laps, these sneakers provide the support and cushioning you need to stay on your feet all day long. As anticipation builds for the release of the "Black/Green" colorway, sneakerheads everywhere are eager to get their hands on this fresh new take on a classic silhouette.

"Black/Green" New Balance 650

The sneakers feature a green and black rubber sole with a clean white midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are comprised of green and black leather. Also, a green New Balance "N" and the 650 logo are on the sides. Further, more branding is on the sides near the heels and the tongues. Overall, this pair features a clean combination of black and green. This colorway has been a fan-favorite for years and that's not stopping anytime soon.

Kicks On Fire reports that the New Balance 650 “Black/Green” will be released on July 6th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

