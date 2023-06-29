New Balance has officially revealed the new 650 sneakers in the “Sea Salt /Grey” colorway. This shoe features a sleek and versatile design that combines muted purple and lighter tones. The New Balance 650 offers comfort and style with its lightweight construction and cushioned sole. It’s a reliable option for everyday wear, providing a classic and understated look. The New Balance 650 in “Sea Salt/Grey” is a practical choice for those seeking a dependable and timeless sneaker.

New Balance is one of the biggest sneaker and sportswear brands in the entire world, and just like any other imprint of its ilk, it has a long history. While brands like Adidas and Nike were founded just a few decades ago, it is important to remember that New Balance has actually been around since the early 20th century. It’s a brand that has gone through various eras, and to this day, New Balance continues to evolve with the times.

“Sea Salt/Grey” New Balance 650

Image via Nike

The sneaker features leather, mesh, and suede materials all over. The sole features a dark grey and cream rubber. Also, the sneaker features a very light purple on the uppers and on the New Balance basketball tongue logo. The shoe also includes small details like contrasting stitching and New Balance branding. With its stylish color scheme and attention to detail, the New Balance 650 “Sea Salt/Grey” offers a versatile and visually appealing option for sneaker enthusiasts. This sneaker is a certified fan favorite and the colorway is absolutely a winner.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the New Balance 650 “Sea Salt/Grey” will release at some point during 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

