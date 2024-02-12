Nike Air Max Plus Drift “Black/Vintage Green” Coming Soon

The Nike Air Max Plus Drift is gearing up for the release of its upcoming "Black/Vintage Green" colorway, introducing a bold and stylish option to its lineup. This new iteration of the Air Max Plus Drift combines classic design elements with modern flair, offering a fresh take on a beloved silhouette. The "Black/Vintage Green" color scheme adds a touch of sophistication to the sneaker, making it stand out on the streets. With its sleek and streamlined design, the Air Max Plus Drift provides both style and comfort for all-day wear.

The Air Max Plus Drift continues to push the boundaries of sneaker design, blending heritage with innovation to create a truly unique aesthetic. The "Black/Vintage Green" colorway offers a versatile option that can easily transition from day to night. Keep an eye out for the release date, as these kicks are sure to be a hit among sneakerheads. Don't miss your chance to step up your sneaker game with the Nike Air Max Plus Drift in "Black/Vintage Green" and make a statement wherever you go.

“Black/Vintage Green” Nike Air Max Plus Drift

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole with a black midsole that still contains Nike air bubbles. This sneaker features a combination of black and dark green in the uppers, with some light green accents. Moreover, a light freen small Nike Swoosh is located on the sides, near the heels. Finally, Nike branding can be seen on the tongues, and “Tuned Air” is located on the heels. This sneaker will be hitting the market in new colorways this year.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike Air Max Plus Drift “Black/Vintage Green” will be released on February 15th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $185 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

