New Balance 650 “Royal” Officially Unveiled

The New Balance 650 is gearing up for an exciting release with its upcoming "Royal" colorway. This sleek silhouette combines timeless design with modern flair, offering sneaker enthusiasts a versatile option for any occasion. With its black base and vibrant royal blue accents, the "Royal" colorway adds a pop of color to the classic New Balance aesthetic. Crafted with quality materials and attention to detail, the New Balance 650 delivers both style and comfort.

The clean lines and understated branding give the New Balance 650 a sleek and sophisticated look that pairs effortlessly with any outfit. From jeans and a t-shirt to athleisure wear, these sneakers are the perfect complement to your personal style. Plus, with New Balance's reputation for quality craftsmanship, you can trust that the 650 will provide superior comfort and durability with every step. As sneakerheads eagerly await the release of the "Royal" colorway, anticipation is running high for this highly anticipated drop.

"Royal" New Balance 650

Image via New Balance

The sneakers feature a blue and black rubber sole with a clean white midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are comprised of royal and black leather. Also, a royal New Balance "N" and the 650 logo are on the sides. Further, more branding is on the sides near the heels and the tongues. Overall, this pair features a clean combination of black and blue. This colorway has been a fan-favorite for years and that's not stopping anytime soon.

Nice Kicks reports that the New Balance 650 “Royal” will be released sometime this year. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

