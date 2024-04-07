Nike Air Force 1 Low x Cactus Plant Flea Market Exclusive Look

CPFM and the AF1 Low are joining forces.

BYBen Atkinson
Link Copied to Clipboard!
35 Views
Nike's Quarterly Earnings Surpasses Expectations

The Nike Air Force 1 Low is teaming up with American design and fashion brand Cactus Plant Flea Market for an exciting collaboration set to release in four vibrant colorways. CPFM's signature whimsical style infuses new life into the classic silhouette, offering sneakerheads a fresh take on an iconic shoe. The upcoming color options include all-white, all-black, olive green, and purple, catering to a variety of tastes and preferences. Each colorway reflects CPFM's distinctive aesthetic, with playful details and unique embellishments that set these sneakers apart.

The collaboration represents a fusion of Nike's timeless design heritage with CPFM's innovative approach to fashion and streetwear. By bringing together two powerhouse brands, the partnership offers sneaker enthusiasts an opportunity to own a piece of fashion history. With its blend of classic appeal and contemporary flair, the CPFM x Nike Air Force 1 Low collection promises to be a standout addition to any sneaker rotation. As anticipation builds for the release of these highly coveted kicks, fans are eagerly awaiting the chance to snag a pair.

Read More: Air Jordan 3 OG x Nina Chanel Abney Gets Detailed Photos

CPFM x Nike Air Force 1 Low

As you can see, there are four colorways in total. One pair features a clean all-white look. The next, is an all-black. Further, another pair features an olive green color scheme and the final pair is a vibrant purple. The shoes feature "AIR SUNSHINE" in large lettering on the sides. Overall, CPFM is a huge name in the sneaker world and the AF1 Low is an iconic silhouette. This collaboration will be one of the biggest of the year.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Low x Cactus Plant Flea Market will be released sometime this year. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Nike Zoom Vomero 5 “Alabaster/Malachite” Coming Soon

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
recommended content
Street Style - Day 3 - Milan Menswear Fall/Winter 2023/2024SneakersThe Best Nike Air Force 1 Colorways Of All Time
Air Jordan XX Launch PartySneakersNike Air Flea 2 x Cactus Plant Flea Market Exclusive Photos
Nike's Quarterly Earnings Surpasses ExpectationsSneakersNike Air Force 1 Low x Fragment Design Releasing In 2024
Nike's Quarterly Earnings Surpasses ExpectationsSneakersNike Air Force 1 Low x Fragment Design Releasing In "Black"