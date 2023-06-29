New Balance has officially revealed the new 650 sneakers in the “Black/Grey” colorway. This shoe features a sleek and versatile design that combines black and grey tones. The New Balance 650 offers comfort and style with its lightweight construction and cushioned sole. It’s a reliable option for everyday wear, providing a classic and understated look. The New Balance 650 in “Black/Grey” is a practical choice for those seeking a dependable and timeless sneaker.

New Balance is one of the biggest sneaker and sportswear brands in the entire world, and just like any other imprint of its ilk, it has a long history. While brands like Adidas and Nike were founded just a few decades ago, it is important to remember that New Balance has actually been around since the early 20th century. It’s a brand that has gone through various eras, and to this day, New Balance continues to evolve with the times.

“Black/Grey” New Balance 650

The sneaker is designed with a mostly leather upper and features a black, grey, and white color scheme. The rubber sole is totally grey and the midsole is white. The rest of the sneaker is mostly black leather, with mesh over the toe box and collar. The sneaker also features grey accents throughout the upper. Further, grey can be found outlining the black leather patches, surrounding the New Balance “N”, and the New Balance logo on the tongue. Overall, the sneaker is designed with a muted colorway, but it is durable and the monotone colorway creates a modern sneaker.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the New Balance 650 “Black/Grey” will release at some point during 2023, most likely in the fall. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $130 when they release. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

