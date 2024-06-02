Nike Air Force 1 Low “Smoke Grey” Officially Revealed

A simple color scheme for a loved silhouette.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low is set to make a statement with its upcoming "Smoke Grey" colorway. This edition features a dark grey and black leather upper, giving it a sleek and sophisticated look. The suede Swoosh adds a touch of texture and contrast to the design. The combination of leather and suede materials ensures durability and a premium feel. The dark grey leather dominates the upper, while the black accents provide a subtle yet impactful contrast. The suede Swoosh in black enhances the overall aesthetic, making the sneaker stand out.

The rubber outsole provides excellent traction, making these sneakers perfect for everyday wear. The "Smoke Grey" colorway is versatile and suitable for both casual and semi-formal outfits. Its neutral tones make it easy to pair with various styles, from jeans to joggers. The attention to detail in this design reflects Nike's commitment to quality and style. This new iteration of the Air Force 1 Low continues the legacy of a classic silhouette while introducing modern elements. The "Smoke Grey" colorway is sure to be a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts.

"Smoke Grey" Nike Air Force 1 Low

The sneakers feature a grey rubber sole and a clean white midsole with AIR branding. The uppers are are dark grey leather, with black leather overlays. Also, a grey suede Nike Swoosh is on the sides. The heels and tongue both feature Nike branding in black. Overall, these sneakers are very minimal in that they do not have a ton of color.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Smoke Grey” will be released this summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

