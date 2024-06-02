Action Bronson x New Balance 1906R “Medusa Azul" Coming Soon: New Image Revealed

Action Bronson's new sneaker is incredible.

Action Bronson is set to release his new New Balance 1906R “Medusa Azul.” This collaboration brings Bronson's unique style to the forefront. Also, the “Medusa Azul” features a striking blue colorway with black detailing. A gum rubber sole completes the look. The upper is crafted from breathable mesh and durable leather. This ensures both comfort and longevity. The iconic “N” logo adorns the sides. A sturdy plastic heel counter adds support. “Baklava” branding on the tongues and insoles highlights the collaboration. This adds a unique touch that fans will love. Performance-wise, the 1906R excels.

This blend of style and functionality showcases Bronson’s artistic influence while ensuring top-notch performance. Action Bronson's influence extends beyond music. His ventures into fashion and footwear are highly anticipated. The “Medusa Azul” is a testament to his creative vision. This release is sure to be a hit among sneaker enthusiasts and Bronson fans alike. Keep reading for the official release date. The New Balance 1906R “Medusa Azul” is coming soon and promises to make a splash in the sneaker world.

"Medusa Azul" New Balance 1906R x Action Bronson

Image via Action Bronson

