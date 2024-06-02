Action Bronson x New Balance 1906R “Medusa Azul" Coming Soon: New Image Revealed

BYBen Atkinson270 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2022 Riot Fest
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 18: Action Bronson performs on stage during Riot Fest 2022 at Douglass Park on September 18, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images)
Action Bronson's new sneaker is incredible.

Action Bronson is set to release his new New Balance 1906R “Medusa Azul.” This collaboration brings Bronson's unique style to the forefront. Also, the “Medusa Azul” features a striking blue colorway with black detailing. A gum rubber sole completes the look. The upper is crafted from breathable mesh and durable leather. This ensures both comfort and longevity. The iconic “N” logo adorns the sides. A sturdy plastic heel counter adds support. “Baklava” branding on the tongues and insoles highlights the collaboration. This adds a unique touch that fans will love. Performance-wise, the 1906R excels.

This blend of style and functionality showcases Bronson’s artistic influence while ensuring top-notch performance. Action Bronson's influence extends beyond music. His ventures into fashion and footwear are highly anticipated. The “Medusa Azul” is a testament to his creative vision. This release is sure to be a hit among sneaker enthusiasts and Bronson fans alike. Keep reading for the official release date. The New Balance 1906R “Medusa Azul” is coming soon and promises to make a splash in the sneaker world.

Read More: Nike Air Max 1 x Jacquemus Pack Slated For This June: First Look

"Medusa Azul" New Balance 1906R x Action Bronson

Image via Action Bronson

The sneaker features a gum rubber outsole and a blue midsole. This sneaker is built perfectly for casual outings but also has performance aspects. Also, the upper is made of leather and mesh in different shades of blue and brown. Further, the iconic New Balance "N" logo is on the sides. Overall, these sneakers are fantastic for the summer and great for any activity.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Action Bronson x New Balance 1906R “Medusa Azul" will be released on June 14th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $170 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Black Olive” Release Cancelled

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
recommended content
New-Balance-1906R-Angora-Sandstone-W1906RJA-3SneakersNew Balance 1906R “Angora” Dropping In Two Days1266
New-Balance-1906R-“Slate-Grey1SneakersNew Balance 1906R “Slate Grey” Officially Unveiled925
New-Balance-550-“Incense”1SneakersNew Balance 550 “Incense” Release Details822
New-Balance-1906R-Reflection-M1906RJXSneakersNew Balance 1906R “Reflection” Releasing Very Soon600