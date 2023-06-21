The New Balance 990V6 is getting a new collaboration with Action Bronson. The New Balance 990V6 is a highly regarded sneaker that combines timeless style with exceptional performance. Known for its comfort, the 990V6 has become a staple among sneaker lovers and athletes alike. With a sleek silhouette and premium materials, this shoe offers a perfect blend of aesthetics and functionality. It’s no wonder that the 990V6 continues to be a popular choice for those seeking comfort and style in a single package.

Action Bronson is a multi-talented artist who has made a name for himself in the worlds of hip-hop, cooking, and television. Known for his unique style and charismatic personality, Action Bronson has captivated audiences with his lyrical prowess and culinary expertise. With a larger-than-life presence and a passion for his craft, he continues to make waves in various creative ventures, solidifying his status in pop culture.

“Lapis Lazuli” New Balance 990V6 X Action Bronson

The New Balance 990V6 X Action Bronson “Lapis Lazuli” features a colorway comprising shades of blue and tan. Next, the gum outsole of the sneaker is Fuelcell technology and is a mix of vibrant teal, cream, and tan. The body of the sneaker is made up of suede, leather, and mesh. All 3 materials are slightly different shades of blue, breaking the sneaker up. Also, the laces are not conventional, as they consist of laces typically used for boots. There are silver and blue accents on the upper of the sneaker and on the New Balance “N” logo.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the New Balance 990V6 X Action Bronson “Lapis Lazuli” will release on June 22nd. Also, the sneakers will have a retail price of $220 when they drop. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

