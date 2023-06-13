One of the best shoes from NB would have to be the New Balance 991. Overall, New Balance has been killing the game with its releases as of late. Although the brand wasn’t so popular 10 years ago, things are starting to change. Now, they are seen as a pioneer of streetwear culture and trends. However, much of this can be attributed to the recent dad shoe wave. This has been a trend since 2017. That said, after six years, one could simply say this is not a trend but an established part of the zeitgeist.

One of their best silhouettes has continued to be the New Balance 991 Made In UK. This is a silhouette that embraces the dad shoe aesthetic quite nicely. With the various leather and mesh materials at play, this is a sneaker that works incredibly well. Thankfully, with the summer just a few days away, New Balance is set to drop some new colorways. Below, you can find one of them, the New Balance 991 Made In UK “Star White.”

“Star White” New Balance 991

Image via New Balance

Firstly, this shoe can be seen with some gorgeous white leather overlays that will certainly impress. Secondly, there is some silver and some beige in here that also works quite well. When you put all of these elements together, you get a clean shoe that truly anyone can enjoy. Sure, it’s not flashy, but it’s still gorgeous and many will love that.

More Photos

As per a report from Kicks On Fire, this sneaker is going to be coming out on June 22nd for a price of $260 USD. Overall, if you are a fan of New Balance as a brand, then this “Star White” New Balance 991 is going to be for you. The dad shoe trend continues, and they are killing the game. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via New Balance

Image via New Balance

[Via]