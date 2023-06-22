The New Balance 991 is a classic sneaker, and it’s getting a classic colorway. The New Balance 991 Made In UK has remained one of their greatest designs. Moreover, this silhouette does a good job of embracing the dad shoe look. Thankfully, New Balance is continuing to release more colorways in this timeless style. More recently, we are getting a “Grape Juice” colorway in the New Balance 991.

The New Balance 991 is a popular sneaker known for its great design and comfort. Made in the UK, this iconic sneaker boasts premium materials and attention to detail. With an ever-changing color palette and a perfect balance between style and performance, the New Balance 991 has become a timeless choice for sneaker enthusiasts. It will continue to receive new colorways and editions as long as the sneaker maintains popularity, and it seems like that will be for a while. This sneaker is absolutely beloved by the sneaker community.

“Grape Juice” New Balance 991

Image via Outback

The New Balance 991 Made in UK “Grape Juice” is a highly coveted sneaker that combines premium craftsmanship with a unique colorway. The sneaker features a white midsole with purple overlays throughout. Also, the “Grape Juice” color scheme features rich shades of purple, creating a bold and distinctive aesthetic. This sneaker has a combination of mesh and suede overlays, which offer breathability and durability. Also, the ABZORB midsole technology is a comfortable material so you can wear these all day. With its exceptional quality, limited production, and eye-catching design, the New Balance 991 Made in UK “Grape Juice” will become a sought-after collector’s item for sneaker enthusiasts worldwide.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the New Balance 991 Made in UK “Grape Juice” will be released in the next few months. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $220 when it releases. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Outback

Image via Outback

