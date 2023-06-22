Basketball fanatics and fans of sneakers both like the Air Jordan 1 KO. The shoe, a replacement for the Air Jordan 1, was originally made available in 1986. Nike hasn’t officially verified anything, but speculations say “KO” stands for a knockoff. The Air Jordan 1 KO was supposed to be a less expensive counterpart of the Air Jordan 1 High. Despite this, the Air Jordan 1 KO is still a terrific choice for sneakers. Also, if you’re searching for a more affordable choice, it’s undoubtedly a high-quality shoe that’s worth the money.

We haven’t seen the “Field Purple” specific colorway previously from either Jordan or Nike. However, the Jordan 12 will also be receiving a new hue this summer in addition to the Air Jordan 1 KO. The color scheme works well for both the summer and the cooler months. Eventually, we’ll most likely see many other Jordan silhouettes in this color scheme, and “Field Purple” will become an anticipated release.

“Field Purple” Air Jordan 1 KO

Image via Nike

The Jordan 1 KO “Field Purple” is dressed in a clean black and purple premium satin fabric. The “Field Purple” is featured on the toe box, swoosh, and on the uppers of the sneakers. The shoes also contain a slightly speckled midsole which adds detail to the sneaker. The colorway overall fits the Jordan 1 KO model very well and creates a premium sneaker feel. The purple doesn’t overpower the sneaker and the black satin gives a luxurious vibe. THe sneaker is releasing via the SNKRS App.

More Photos

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, Nike plans to release the Air Jordan 1 KO “Field Purple” on July 7th. Also, it will have a retail price of $150. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about this pair down below in the comments. Additionally, stay updated on HNHH for the latest news and events from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands around the world.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

