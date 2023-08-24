Air Jordan 1 KO “True Blue/Topaz Gold” Revealed

For those who may not know, the Air Jordan 1 KO is one of the more interesting releases to come from Jordan Brand. Overall, this is actually a pretty old model. It was created years ago as a means to poke fun at the sheer amount of knockoffs the Air Jordan 1 had. Although these kicks were authentic, there were enough changes to make you think this shoe was unofficial. The shoe has definitely caught on over the years, and it has led to some very cool colorways. Ultimately, it is one of those models you cannot go wrong with.

In recent years, Jumpman has brought this silhouette back. We have seen a ton of new offerings, and it seems like they have no plans to slow down. This has subsequently led to all sorts of teasers that are very promising. Consumers have been excited, and they will certainly enjoy this new colorway. Below, you can find the Air Jordan 1 KO “True Blue/Topaz Gold.” It’s a color scheme that may be a first for some people.

A New Air Jordan 1 KO

Image via Nike

Firstly, the base of the shoe is true blue. This is a gorgeous shade of blue that truly adds a rich feel to the sneaker. Meanwhile, the Nike swoosh, the laces, the cuff, and even the toe box are Topaz Gold. This also works super well with the blue, and it makes for a flashy sneaker. You really cannot go wrong with these, even if you tried.

More Photos

If you are interested in copping this sneaker, you will be able to do so as of September 30th for a price of $150 USD, according to Sneaker Bar Detroit. This is a beautiful sneaker and we love that Jumpman is doing something a bit different with the color combination. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

