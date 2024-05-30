Action Bronson Is Absurd As Ever On "Nourish A Thug" And It's Awesome

Action Bronson is a charismatic guy. It's the reason he's been able to overcome his staggering vocal similarity to Ghostface Killah. It's also the reason he's landed roles in blockbuster comedies and gang epics opposite Robert De Niro. None of this would have happened, of course, were it not for Bronson's ability to showcase his charisma in his music. He's a lyrical Jackson Pollack, combining bizarre imagery with obscure references that somehow make sense when the verse is over. And he just treated fans to another splatter-style single, "Nourish a Thug."

Bronsolino myth-making is on full display in the song's opening lines. "It's the doctor," he raps. "Here to f*cking take your temperature the old way." From there, he goes on absurdist spiels about exfoliating in a lake, breaking out of a cobra clutch, and watching the Tyson Fury fight with two female friends. There's a random segment, also, where he threatens (?) to pull up at someone's house and have Xzbit place a fish tank in his civic. It wouldn't be an Action Bronson song without an obscure film reference, and he sneaks it in the very last line. "Ride around the city like the bad lieutenant, b*tch," he concludes. It's a harrowing but hilarious reference for anybody who's seen the 1992 film of the same name.

Action Bronson Spits Over An 80s-Style Instrumental

Tying all these bars together is the lush instrumental. Action Bronson has always leaned towards unique samples and vibes, and "Nourish a Thug" is no different. It sounds like the sort of music that would play during a sting operation on Miami Vice. A little cheesy and a lot of synths. "Nourish a Thug" would've fit perfectly on Bronson's 2020 album Only for Dolphins. As it stands, this is the first single for what we can only assume is the rapper's new project. If the rest of the project matches the quality on display here, we are in for a treat.

What are your thoughts on "Nourish a Thug" by Action Bronson? Is this the rapper's best single yet? Do you like the beat? Are you excited for Action Bronson's upcoming album?

Quotable Lyrics:

I'll pull up to your crib with Xzibit

And have him put a f*cking fish tank in the civic

Slam dunk on two midgets cause its physics

In 96 hit the Blockbuster in the blizzard

95 m5 b*tches doing drag on hentai

9 million in the Rimowa

