Action Bronson On Fitness Journey: “I Just Wanna Be Around For The Family”

Action Bronson is a top-tier lyricist and a seasoned chef, but his journey involves so much more than that. In a tale of family, personal aspirations, and a consistent search for inspiration, he recently broke down his fitness journey to PEOPLE. Moreover, many folks reading this likely associate the rapper with amazing bars and boastful performances, such as his appearance on The Alchemist's latest EP, Flying High, Part 2. However, there's much more to him than his art, and there's much more to his iconic figure than simply being big.

"I wanna stay alive," Action Bronson remarked at his shoe partner New Balance's TCS New York City Marathon Kick-Off Party on Friday (November 3). "I wanna stay alive and enjoy all these tremendous opportunities that are in front of us and live all this beauty that is around every day. Honestly, that’s it." Back in 2020, the Cocodrillo Turbo artist committed to a weight loss journey, which resulted in him losing over 130 pounds. Furthermore, he explained that the November 2019 birth of his first son with his wife Valeria, Benicio, inspired this change. The couple welcomed a daughter into the world, Lennox Daisy, three years after Benicio was born.

Action Bronson Performing At Riot Fest 2022

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 18: Action Bronson performs on stage during Riot Fest 2022 at Douglass Park on September 18, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images)

"I just wanna be around for the family so I can make sure that they’re good for their journey through life," Action Bronson continued. "I don’t care about myself. Every single aspect of life has changed [since prioritizing health]. I wake up happy every day. Even when I was real fat, I was happy, but I don’t know if I was. Might have been fake. But it’s just my mentality; I’m just a happy-go-lucky guy. It all goes together. But I want to be jacked.... I do.

"My wife loves it," he concluded. "We work out Pilates together. I do [like it] because it’s hard as a motherf***er. It’s not easy. You would think that something like that would be easier. It just looks like you’re not doing much, but s**t’s hard." We'll see what other great things are in store for the wrestling fan. On that note, stick around on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Action Bronson.

