Action Bronson Gets A Little High During “Tiny Desk” Performance

Action Bronson’s love of weed is no secret. He has spoken at length about it on many occasions. For example, he spoke with Variety a few years ago about the inspiration behind his New York Times best-selling book “Stoned Beyond Belief.” “I love overstimulation,” the Queens, New York rapper says. “This book is exactly what I wanted to project, how I feel every moment in my life.”

The laid-back star also believes that the psychoactive drug should be legalized for the masses. “I think it should be readily available for everybody. But the main goal is that it’s medicine and it’s there for one and all to enjoy and love, to be treated properly.” Most states are pushing to legalize weed, so his dream might come to fruition in the near future. In addition, he is similar to the greats like Notorious B.I.G., in that their creativity runs wild when on the herb.

“It grounds me,” he laughs. “I’m hyperactive and have all kinds of mental situations, and I feel like weed, this beautiful plant, broadens my outlook. Smoking hash all day broadens my outlook, it chills me out, it allows me to not get overanxious and to think faster.” Bronson proved his point by putting on a great Tiny Desk performance. Along with his band, Human Growth Hormone, he was able to keep his cool and rock the stage for a five-song half-hour show.

In true Bronson fashion, he admits, “I also want to let you know the edibles just hit and I’ve been pretty good so far. I’ve been holding my s**t together.” What are your overall thoughts on Action Bronson’s trippy performance for NPR‘s Tiny Desk? Did you know about Action’s passion for cannabis? Why do you think most rappers work more creatively when they are high? Be sure to tell us all of your thoughts in the comments section below. Keep it locked with HNHH for all news around music.

