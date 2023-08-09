Melle Mel Delivers Eminem Diss Track And Gets Scathing Critiques On Social Media

Melle Mel and Eminem have been embroiled in a bit of a feud as of late. Overall, it started when the former came out and said some things about Em and his place in hip-hop. These comments were quite controversial but by no means the worst thing that Em has heard. Regardless, Eminem decided to respond on someone else’s track. As we reported, Eminem hopped on “Realest,” a new song by Ez Mil, one of Em’s latest signees. It was here where he dropped scathing bars directed at Mel.

Earlier in the week, the legendary pioneer took to his Instagram and revealed that he was preparing a response to Eminem. As you can imagine, many were interested to see what kind of bars he would come with. Em can be an easy target at times, and there are plenty of avenues to launch a diss. Last night, Melle Mel dropped the diss track which was only 73 seconds in length. You can listen to it below.

Melle Mel Fights Back

Unfortunately for Mel, a lot of people were not feeling the diss track. While there were certainly some interesting bars to digest, some were underwhelmed by both the production and the flows. Overall, coming through with a diss track can be tough. People are expecting the best, and if you don’t bring the best, then you will get some heat for it. As you can see from the Twitter reactions below, Melle Mel actually got hit with some pretty brutal critiques.

Social Media Reacts

“Melle Mel dropped his Diss response track to Eminem… and I can confidently say it’s the worst piece of music released in 2023,” one person wrote. “I don’t think I can look at Melle Mel the same after that diss track,” wrote another. Let us know your thoughts on the diss track, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the music world.

Eminem: And I'll be the last to toy with a juice head whose brain is like half destroyed

Like a meteor hit it well there went Melle Mel we lost his ass to roids



Melle Mel: pic.twitter.com/Yfv93wxZ81 — owkle (@owkle) August 9, 2023

Melle Mel dropped his Diss response track to Eminem… and I can confidently say it’s the worst piece of music released in 2023….



Listen at your own risk ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/BfDAr7BHj6 — 𝘚𝘏𝘈𝘞𝘕 ❌ (@ShawnIsShady) August 8, 2023

Melle Mel, The Game & Nick Cannon on arguing who dropped the worst disstrack at Eminem.. pic.twitter.com/gIEv8OfO1i — Yash werewolf (@yashsayings) August 8, 2023

I don’t think I can look at Melle Mel the same after that diss track… pic.twitter.com/WetgAqlYk6 — Signor Sinatra (@KhandakarSaad) August 8, 2023

For this trash, there are many to blame:

Melle Mel, the producer 🤢, the engineer, the company that made the pen that Melle Mel wrote with, the company that made the paper he wrote this BS on, the front-desk person that let him in the studio, and what else am I missing? #MelleMel pic.twitter.com/uU9wVAWsrE — Humble GIANT (@JunesFlow) August 9, 2023

