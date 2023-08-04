Eminem Disses Melle Mel On Ez Mil Track “Realest”

Eminem is easily one of the greatest rappers of all time. However, his artistry has oftentimes been questioned over the past few years. Consequently, he has tried to respond in the only way he knows how: through bars. Someone who has been fairly critical of him as of late is none other than Melle Mel. The legend was not super complimentary of Em, and it is clear that he took notice. We know this as Em has issued a formal response on Ez Mil’s new track “Realest” which dropped today.

For those who may not know, Ez Mil is a 25-year-old MC who was recently signed by Eminem and Dr. Dre. There is a lot of hype surrounding him right now, and getting Em to feature on his song is a massive look. Unfortunately for Ez Mil, the bars dissing Melle Mel will likely overshadow the song, at least just a little bit. As you will hear down below, Eminem says that the legendary artist is on steroids. Moreover, he says that this has turned him into a “juicehead” whose brain is “half destroyed.”

Read More: Redman Doubles Down On Eminem’s Best Rappers Of All Time List

Eminem x Ez Mil

These bars are already taking social media by storm. However, it is important to note that the song itself is a great introduction for fans to the music of Ez Mil. He is a focused MC with solid bars and a steady flow. He can rap fast and slow, while also delivering his lines with authority. Needless to say, it is easy to see why Eminem would want to sign him.

Moving forward, it will be interesting to see whether or not Melle Mel decides to respond. Let us know what you think of this new track, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the music world. We will always bring you the biggest releases from the biggest artists.

Quotable Lyrics:

Shout to the Furious Five and Grandmaster Flash, but, boy (Whaddup, though?)

This someone who really is furious, stay out his path, his wrath, avoid

And I’ll be the last to toy with a juice-head whose brain is like half destroyed

Like a meteor hit it

Well, there went Melle Mel, we lost his ass to ‘roids (Damn)

Read More: Who Is EZ Mil? The Rapper That Eminem & Dr. Dre Just Signed