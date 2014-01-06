melle mel
- MusicBreaking Down Eminem & Melle Mel's BeefToday, we are breaking down the short-lived beef between Eminem and Melle Mel.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicMelle Mel Hits Back At Eminem's "Realest" Diss Track: Stream"No apologies, this ain’t a disclaimer / I’m the king of legend, the first hall of famer," Melle rhymes on his response to Slim Shady.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsEminem Disses Melle Mel On Ez Mil Track "Realest"Eminem didn't hold back on Ez Mil's track "Realest."By Alexander Cole
- MusicMelle Mel: A Hip Hop Icon & TrailblazerThe Hip Hop pioneer is polarizing fans today with his string of controversial statements but his legacy is unmatched. By Demi Phillips
- MusicMelle Mel Arrested For Felony Domestic ViolenceMelle Mel is in some legal trouble.By Jake Lyda
- Hip-Hop HistoryJa Rule Says Melle Mel Got It All Wrong: "50 Cent Copied Me"Melle Mel said Ja Rule's "New York" would've been bigger if he wasn't "trying to sound hard" like 50 Cent.By Aron A.
- MusicMelle Mel Believes Ja Rule Tried To "Sound Hard" Like 50 CentThe Rap pioneer thinks too many artists mess up their careers trying to copy their peers, & he used these two beefing rappers as examples.By Erika Marie
- MusicMelle Mel Says DMX & Tupac Were Better Actors Than RappersThis "Art Of Dialogue" interview with the Furious Five legend just keeps yielding hot takes for hip-hop Twitter.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicMelle Mel Praises Pusha T's "White Lines" RemixMelle Mel and Scorpio praised Pusha T for sampling "The Message" on the "Cocaine Bear" theme song. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureMelle Mel: "Blasphemy" Nicki Minaj Is Higher Than Rakim On Top Rappers ListRakim came in at 14 and Nicki took No. 10. Mel says he likes Nicki as an artist, By Erika Marie
- MusicMelle Mel Believes Busta Rhymes Is Better Than Jay-ZThe Furious Five member keeps dishing out hot rapper takes, and his latest is that Busta outperforms Hov as an MC.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Hip-Hop HistoryChuck D Defends Melle Mel Following Eminem & Kendrick Lamar CommentsChuck D calls Melle Mel the "Wilt Chamberlain" of rap.By Aron A.
- Music50 Cent Outraged By Melle Mel's Eminem CommentsThe Queens legend said that hip-hop wouldn't be where it is today without the Detroit MC.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicMelle Mel's Eminem Comments: Twitter ReactsWhile opinions were pretty split on Melle's take, a top five rappers conversation is always a fun one to jump in on.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicMelle Mel Thinks Eminem Is Considered Top 5 Because He's WhiteHe says Royce Da 5'9" is just as good as Em but doesn't have the same recognition because he's Black.By Erika Marie
- Music"Yo! MTV Raps" 30th Anniversary Concert To Feature Golden Era GreatsFantastic news for those who love old school hip-hop.By Matthew Parizot
- PoliticsThe Message: Exploring The Importance Of A Mature RapperArtists like Jay-Z, Nipsey Hussle, and Royce Da 5'9" have ushered hip-hop into an age of enlightenment. By Noelle Perkins
- MusicEminem & Jay Z Are Posers, Rap Legend Melle Mel SaysJay Z and Eminem aren't real according to Melle Mel of Furious Five fame.By hnhh
- NewsMacklemore & Ryan Lewis Announce "This Unruly Mess I've Made" TracklistFeatures include YG, Chance the Rapper, Idris Elba, Ed Sheeran, Anderson .Paak & more.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsMelle Mel: Macklemore's "Downtown" Is "Definitely A Good Look For Hip-Hop"Melle Mel, Kool Moe Dee, & Big Daddy Kane discuss their experiences making Macklemore's "Downtown."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsMacklemore & Ryan Lewis "Downtown" VideoFeaturing a Ken Griffey Jr. cameo.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsHip-Hop Art Campus To Open In The BronxA hip-hop art campus is opening in the Bronx. By hnhh