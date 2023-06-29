On Monday, Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five member Melle Mel was arrested for allegedly committing a violent act. He was picked up in LA and charged with domestic violence for allegedly punching a woman in the face. This incident occurred after a 2023 BET Awards event, with the victim, Jori Jordan, posting an incriminating video on Facebook. She claims that Melle Mel (born Melvin Glover) hit her in the left eye when she went to visit him in his hotel room after the event.

She says of the incident, “I’m just sitting there, chillin’. Next thing you know, this man just goes ‘whack’ with four rings on his finger and hits me in my eye.” The victim had stitches in that area of her face, and she claims that he popped one of them open. This happened after she came to his room and suggested intimacy with the rapper. Melle Mel posted a $50,000 bond and left police custody shortly after his arrest, according to the LA County Sheriff’s Department. He has denied the allegations, saying an argument went down, but nothing physical happened.

Melle Mel’s Legal Trouble

Apparently, Melle Mel and Jori Jordan have known each other for over 20 years. He says she hits him up whenever he’s in LA. His side of the story has him asking Jordan to leave, with Jordan refusing to do so. According to Mel, he tried to escort her out of his room, at which point Jordan held her eye and asked him to help her get to a hospital. He refused and actually told her to call the cops in the hopes that it would convince her to leave.

When it comes to the punch, Melle Mel says it’s near impossible, especially with her having stitches from a surgery that happened a month ago. “Had I punched her in the eye, especially with rings on, she would have had a cut eye. It would have been way worse.” He will face his domestic felony charge on July 17, when he is due back in court. This issue is just getting started.

