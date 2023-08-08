Melle Mel Hits Back At Eminem’s “Realest” Diss Track: Stream

After hearing what Eminem said about him on Ez Mil’s “Realest” single, Melle Mel is finally hitting back. On Tuesday (August 8) afternoon, the hip-hop veteran chiefly shared his response to the Detroit native on YouTube. Beforehand, he shared a teaser with fans on Instagram to generate plenty of buzz. “No apologies, this ain’t a disclaimer / I’m the king of legend, the first hall of famer,” Mel firstly rhymes in the clip. “Makin’ diss tracks, I know you with that / Now everybody get ready for the kickback.” At the end of the brief clip, he asks Em, “Why you hurt?”

As HipHopDX points out, it was only a few months ago that Melle speculated that the 8 Mile actor has only been so successful due to his skin colour. “Hip Hop has been good to me, huh / But when they say that I’m only Top 5 ’cause I’m white, why would I be stunned?” Slim Shady recently rapped before name-dropping his nemesis directly. “I’ll be the last to toy with a juice head whose brain is half destroyed like a meteor hit it / Now with Melle Mel, he lost his ass to ‘roids.”

Melle Mel Has a Response for Slim Shady

Upon dropping his video this evening, Mel’s highly anticipated diss for the “Mockingbird” artist was revealed. Unfortunately, it’s left many listeners predicting that Eminem won’t even bother to respond. “Yo, check your man. Come look at your friend ‘cuz I think that Eminem is popping pills again,” he spits midway through the brief video above.

“I never thought it was possible to make a worse diss than Nick Cannon [did] to Em,” one person markedly wrote in the comments. “Today, I was proven wrong. Well done.” If you haven’t already heard Eminem’s initial diss aimed at Melle Mel, you can stream that at the link below. Which of the two rap legends do you think has better bars? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

