Melle Mel: A Hip Hop Icon & Trailblazer

Today, the title “MC” is bestowed upon several people that have picked up the microphone in their various crafts. However, back in the 70s, it was rapper Melle Mel that popularized the term. A champion pioneer of conscious rap and songwriting, Grandmaster Melle Mel is an icon of the genre of Hip Hop. His socially-aware bars have kept him at the heart of the genre for over four decades.

Melle Mel rose to prominence as a member of the legendary group, Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five. The group was the first ever Hip Hop group to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Considered a trailblazing collective, they are often regarded as one of the greatest music groups of all time. While Melle Mel is indeed Hip Hop royalty, he’s been making more headlines for his controversial statements about rappers that came after him, as well as a recent arrest for alleged domestic violence.

Read More: Melle Mel Praises Pusha T’s “White Lines” Remix

Melle Mel’s Rise To Fame

Melle Mel was born Melvin Glover on May 15 in 1961 and caught the rap bug very early on. Along with his brother Nathaniel (The Kidd Creole), and Keith Wiggins (Cowboy), the rap trio, dubbed The Three MCs, was born. They were enlisted by DJ and producer Grandmaster Flash in the mid-70s in an effort to popularize rap music. Eventually, Flash would further enlist Eddie Morris (Scorpio) and Guy Todd Williams (Rahiem). Together, the collective took on the name, Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five.

By the late 70s, the group became popular on the streets of New York City. Melle Mel was the lead vocalist and main songwriter for The Furious Five. Their official major label debut came in 1980, with their club-ready rap tracks “Freedom” and “Birthday Party” achieving success.

Read More: Melle Mel Says Hip-Hop Isn’t The Music Of The Streets

Major Breakthrough And Shift To Conscious Rap

Melle Mel’s songwriting style took a major shift by 1982 when he opted for more socially-aware lyrics. In 1982, the single, “The Message” became a big hit for the genre. Tackling the injustice that faced Black communities, “The Message” was an innovative and introspective track that triggered many conversations. Packing in a host of genres, while still being distinctly Hip Hop, the song was the first, major conscious rap track.

“The Message” received critical praise and lots of attention upon release. Today, it’s considered a highly influential and timeless Hip Hop track. The song also became the first Hip Hop track to be inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. It was also inducted into the U.S. National Archive of Historical Recordings.

Read More: Melle Mel: Macklemore’s “Downtown” Is “Definitely A Good Look For Hip-Hop”

Controversies And Criticisms

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 13: Melle Mel attends Papoose Presents: 50 Years Of Hip-Hop, Powered by TuneCore at 40 / 40 Club on April 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for TuneCore)

Melle Mel isn’t without his string of controversies. He was arrested in late June 2023, shortly after the 2023 BET Awards. He was charged with felony domestic violence by a woman named Jori Jordan. She claimed that the rapper struck her in the eye. Melle told Rolling Stone that he didn’t punch her eye, although acknowledging an argument occurred.

“Had I punched her in the eye, especially with rings on, she would have had a cut eye. It would have been way worse. Something did happen to her eye, but I did not punch her,” he said. “With me tussling with her and trying to get her away from me to get her out of the room, something happened.”

Melle has also garnered much criticism for his views on many legendary rappers who came after him. He stated that Kendrick Lamar and Nas “talk sh*t.” He also came after Ja Rule, claiming that he tried to “sound hard” like 50 Cent. In addition to this, Eminem received his fair share of attacks from the pioneer, with Melle stating that Eminem’s success is only a result of the color of his skin. Furthermore, late rap icons 2Pac and DMX weren’t free from Melle’s criticisms. The Grandmaster shared that he believes the pair were better actors than rappers.

Read More: Films That Have Influenced Hip-Hop

Grandmaster Melle Mel And Legacy

By 1983, The Furious Five were at loggerheads with the label Sugar Hill Records over unpaid royalties. Melle Mel continued to make music, however, this time as Grandmaster Melle Mel & The Furious Five. He released his signature track, “White Lines (Don’t Do It),” in 1983. In keeping with his social commentary themes, the song became a popular anti-drug song.

His rap verse on Chaka Khan’s popular song, “I Feel For You” pushed Hip Hop onto a host of unsuspecting R&B fans. He also ventured into film, appearing in the pioneer Hip Hop movie, Beat Street, set in his hometown, the Bronx. At the 33rd Grammy Awards, Melle Mel won the award for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group. The win was for the track, “Back On The Block” led by Quincy Jones.

His singles “Jesse” and “Vice” further proved his success with mainstream audiences. “Jesse,” a political song, found success with fans of political activist and politician, Jesse Jackson, who ran for President. His solo album, Muscles, came almost three decades after his debut. It was released on January 23, 2007.

Read More: Big Daddy Kane Wants The Legends To Shine At Essence Festival: On Preserving The Culture, Melle Mel & The Most Important Hip-Hop Album

[via]