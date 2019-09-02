old school hip hop
- MusicMelle Mel: A Hip Hop Icon & TrailblazerThe Hip Hop pioneer is polarizing fans today with his string of controversial statements but his legacy is unmatched. By Demi Phillips
- MusicGrandmaster Flash Praises GloRilla's "F.N.F."The rap legend said that the Memphis rising star is exemplifying "what hip-hop should be.”By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MixtapesKXNG Crooked & Joell Ortiz Drop Collab EP, "JFKLAX"Two top-tier lyricists from opposite Coasts teamed up for a slick and boastful collection of classic boom-bap and hip-hop.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureBenzino Calls Lil Baby This Generation's 2PacThe former "The Source" magazine owner took to Twitter to show some love to the Atlanta star.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsE-40 Releases New Banger, "In The Air Where It's Fair"The Bay Area innovator has dropped a few other singles this year, in addition to appearing on the "Wakanda Forever" soundtrack.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Mixtapes9th Wonder Drops New Project "ZION VII"The legendary producer brings 30 tracks together for a rich and robust installment in his "ZION" beat tape series.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsRichie Evans Drops "Pressure" With Jay Rock And EastSide K-BoyOver some old-school boom-bap, the Arizona rapper trades bars with a TDE veteran.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDaddy-O Provides Details On Setsasonic's First Album In Almost 30 YearsDaddy-O is proud of the long-awaited new album from Stetsasonic.By Rex Provost
- NewsBoldy James Taps Earl Sweatshirt For "Photographic Memories"Boldy James and The Alchemist find success in simplicity on "Photographic Memories."By Joe Abrams
- NewsG Perico And 1TakeJay Get Nostalgic On "Pull It"The dynamic duo pulled out all the stops for this short but catchy track. By hnhh
- MusicEminem's "Music To Be Quarantined" Playlist Is Full Of ClassicsOver the weekend, Eminem premiered his "Music To Be Quarantined By" playlist, lined with classics from 2Pac, Biggie, Wu-Tang, and more. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicRemy Ma Says "F*ckin' Trash" Artists Want Hip Hop's Older Generation To Go AwayShe thinks that the new school can't be compared to the old school.By Erika Marie