Richie Evans, Jay Rock, and EastSide K-Boy gave boom-bap heads some solid skill this week. Evans released “Pressure,” a new single with the TDE veteran and L.A. underground MC. This track follows Jay’s last 2022 collab, “Is What It Is” with Reason.

While Richie and K-Boy might not be on your radar, they’ve been dropping tapes and honing their craft for years. Evans is considered one of Phoenix’s most notable rap talents, and K-Boy has long been ties to TDE. Despite the geographic background of these three MCs, this track sounds like it’s set in New York. The boom-bap drums bring a strong swing, and it’s a little more understated than what you might expect from the sub-genere. The looping piano key hits are also tasteful and surprisingly grandiose.

Richie opens with a surprisingly soulful chorus and it sounds like he’s having fun with it. The vocal line is uniquely syncopated with the beat and is a more dynamic melody than what the genre suggests. The 41-year-old sings about his conflicts in the streets, trying to fend off enemies and stay true to his path.

In his verse on “Pressure,” Richie goes into more detail as he talks of his street cred and rap ability. What concerns him the most is his authenticity and careful movement to ward off threats. Moreover, there’s a standout line here about every control he ever had starting from trust. In these kinds of flows and verses, Richie displays his character and values as a street rapper with ease.

Further in, EastSide K-Boy comes through with a more aggressive delivery and attitude. His verse is more punchline-heavy by comparison, and delivered with a. gruff voice. “Hollow shells take that like a P. Diddy adlib” and “Jada Pinkett, Alsina, n***as gon’ get tangled up,” are standouts. There’s also a cheeky nod to hip-hop history that might ruffle a few feathers. One of the funniest lines on “Pressure” is “bullets eat you like Em did Jay on ‘Renegade.'”

Jay Rock in Los Angeles, California – Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Finally, Jay Rock delivers on his promise of new music with a potent verse. His booming voice goes up and down depending on his flow’s cadence, and he also has fun with it. He tackles the difference between talking tough online and living tough on the streets. He works in some hip-hop references of his own, such as needing a big watch with some Flavor Flav on it. Jay Rock sounds hardened, yet wiser, and it’s great to see some TDE members back on their grind.

You can check out the new song from Richie Evans, Jay Rock, and EastSide K-Boy on your preferred streaming service. Also, take a look at some standout lines from “Pressure” below.

Quotable Lyrics

These n***as is watching your plays while plotting your grave,

They study the fine tune and falsely jocking your wave,

I keep a .40 on my hip if you start crowding my space,

Start picking n***as off until you all erased