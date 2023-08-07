Eminem Clowned For Dad Joke By New Signee, Ez Mil

Ez Mil says that Eminem made a dad joke about his age when the two met for the first time. He recalled being introduced to the legendary rapper during an interview with YouTube channel RX931, over the weekend.

“Meeting them, it was a whole trip, man,” the 24-year-old said of meeting Eminem, as well as Dr. Dre. “Even going through the lobby. Like, Dre was sitting right there in the lobby of the studio. I was peeking through the door and my brother and mama all went in. Dre stood up with his huge self and was like, ‘Hey, superstar.’ I’m like, ‘What the hell are you talking about?’”

Ez Mil Performs During Clippers-Jazz Game

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 21: Rapper Ez Mil performs during halftime of a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena on November 21, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

He continued: “I shook his hand and when I saw Em, I almost fainted. Thank God I stood up and just kept it firm. And then just going up there, he stood up and said, ‘Ezekiel, where you been for the last 20 years? Oh right, you were four.’” When Eminem signed Ez Mil, he shared his “Up Down (Step & Walk)” music video on social media, revealing its what convinced him to do the deal. “This is why we signed him,” Eminem wrote.

Ez Mil Recalls Meeting Eminem

In a statement via Shady Records at the time of Ez Mil’s signing, Dr. Dre praised him for his unique sound. He explained: “I’m really only interested in working on shit that sounds different from anything else going on out there, and only then if I feel I can really bring something to it. Em played me Ez and I had that feeling…that thing that happens when we both know we’ve found something special. And that was it….let’s get to work.” Ez Mil is currently preparing to release DU4LI7Y: REDUX, as a deluxe version of his 2022 album.

