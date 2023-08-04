Eminem Takes Aim At The Game In New Ez Mil Song “Realest”

Ez Mil dropped a new track recently featuring Eminem, “Realest.” Eminem took the opportunity to diss various musicians that have hated on him in the past, including Melle Mel, Lord Jamar, and of course, The Game. The Game took some shots at Eminem on his 2022 album, Drillmatic Heart vs. Mind. “I never heard you in a club, I never heard you in a bar / Eleven albums and ten never got played inside of my car,” he raps on his 10-minute diss track “The Black Slim Shady.”

It’s clear that Eminem has come back with a vengeance on his latest feature, responding directly to The Game’s diss. “All the envious rappers I’d torch if I’m on a joint with ’em / And that is the only retort is I’m not played in the clubs muthaf*cka put a cork in it / Only reason they still play your sh*t in the clubs / (Why?) is ’cause you still perform in ’em,” he raps.

Read More: Eminem’s Shady Records: A Complete History Part 3

Eminem Says The Game Still Performs In Clubs

Ez Mil just recently signed to Shady Records, as well as Aftermath Entertainment and Interscope Records. The 25-year-old was the first to sign to all three since 50 Cent did it in 2002. Obviously, a collab with Eminem is huge, especially for an up and coming artist. In press release last month, Eminem revealed why he had his eye on Ez Mil in the first place.

“We’ve never been out there signing a lot of artists, and one of the great things about how we built Shady is how selective we’ve been,” he explained. “And it’s even rarer that Dre and I sign something together.” He continued, “but I heard Ez’s music and was like, ‘this is really special’ so I took it to Dre. We both agreed it would be a great fit and we wanted to work with him right on the spot.” Dr. Dre also went on to praise the artist, saying “Em played me Ez and I had that feeling.”

Read More: Redman Doubles Down On Eminem’s Best Rappers Of All Time List

[Via]