Redman Doubles Down On Eminem’s Best Rappers Of All Time List

One of the most iconic lyrical moments in Eminem’s whole career is when he breaks down his best rappers of all time list on one of his biggest songs, 2002’s The Eminem Show cut “‘Till I Collapse.” “It goes Reggie, Jay-Z, Tupac, and Biggie / André from Outkast, Jada, Kurupt, Nas, and then me,” he raps on the track. While everyone on this list deserves placement, no one is more happy or honored by it than the top spot, Reggie. Moreover, he took to Instagram on Wednesday (July 26) to share some pictures of his new shirt, including one of Slim Shady wearing it. The design quotes the first part of those bars, and was made in collaboration with the NYC skating store Richmond Hood.

“My Young Bro @eminem stay Repping and got his IT GOES REGGIE TEE !” the Wu-Tang Clan-affiliated MC wrote. “ONLY at www.Richmondhood.com. @richmondhoodco. If it ain’t got the Yellow Tag it’s a FAKE !! F**k with the ORIGINALS.” Of course, there’s a lot of mutual respect between Marshall Mathers and Redman, which they spoke about together in 2015.

Redman Promotes Eminem’s Iconic Best Rappers List For Good Reason

“I was cleaning out my closet, pun intended,” Eminem said on Shade 45. “Ran across this old picture and s**t. I was like, ‘What the f**k is? Oh, s**t.’ I realized, the first time I had ever went to New York, we actually, we went to Jersey [and] me and Bizarre went to record with the Outsidaz. And somehow, I can’t remember who we was in the car with, but I know Pace [Won] was with us and we had actually ended up stopping by your house. So I’m like, ‘Oh, s**t. That’s the picture I took out the back window of your house on some fan s**t.’ It was like, ‘Holy s**t, that’s Redman’s house.’”

“You’re one of my favorite artists, too,” the Jersey legend replied. “Keep doing what you’re doing and you’ve got my support over here, brother.” In other interviews, Em also shouted out Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, Joyner Lucas, and Lil Wayne as some inspirational figures. Also, he’s previously praised Kool G Rap, Rakim, Big Daddy Kane, Treach of Naughty By Nature, KRS-One, Pharoahe Monch, and many more. For more news and the latest updates on Eminem and Redman, log back into HNHH.

