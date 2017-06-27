approval
- MusicDionne Warwick Says Doja Cat Never Reached Out For Sample As She Makes It Clap In BathrobeDuring an interview with Kelly Clarkson, the legendary singer suggested she wasn't aware that Doja wanted to sample her.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicRedman Doubles Down On Eminem's Best Rappers Of All Time List"It goes Reggie, Jay-Z, Tupac, and Biggie / André from Outkast, Jada, Kurupt, Nas, and then me."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicRick Ross Gets Official Approval For Car Show, Takes Shots At DJ Envy's WifeNow there's a whole 'nother level to this beef.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureKanye West Gets Approval To Build 10-Bedroom Mega Mansion On Wyoming RanchKanye West just got approval to construct a massive, 10-bedroom mega mansion on one of his Wyoming ranches.By Lynn S.
- RelationshipsLori Harvey Dodges Question Over Steve's Approval Of FutureThe power of perfect timing.By Aron A.
- SportsTMZ’s Harvey Levin Says “Kobe’s People” Gave Him Approval To Publish StoryDespite what officials and rumors say, the TMZ founder said he had been in talks with the Bryant's before publishing the story on Kobe's passing.By Kevin Goddard
- RelationshipsLori Harvey's Mom May Have Just Co-Signed Lori & Future's RelationshipSo we all agree? Life is good? By Noah C
- MusicCiara's Children Approve All Of Her Songs Before They're Released“They’re like my little A&Rs."By Chantilly Post
- Music2 Chainz' "Album Is Done," News Reaches Def Jam's HQ2 Chainz' forthcoming project "Rap Or Go To The League" is ready-to-go.By Devin Ch
- MusicJill Scott Gives Trey Songz Her Vote Of Approval: "Actually Quite Beautiful"Trey Songz' new song receives Jill Scott's stamp of approval.By Alex Zidel
- MusicWhitney Houston's Immediate Family Deeply Hurt By Pusha T "Daytona" CoverWhitney's cousin Damon Elliott aired his family's grievances.By Devin Ch
- MusicSpotify Agrees To Pay $112 Million Settlement Over Copyright IssuesA number of artist will receive their fair share of the settlement package.By Devin Ch
- MusicKanye West Has Reportedly Doubled Donald Trump's Support Among Black MenTrump is profiting off Kanye's endorsement. By Matthew Parizot
- EntertainmentKylie Jenner's Reported Pregnancy Gets Kardashian Family ApprovalKylie Jenner is feeling nothing but support from the Kardashian family.By Matt F
- MusicBeyoncé Gave Jay-Z's "4:44" Her Stamp Of Approval: ReportThis makes the success even sweeter.By Matt F
- WrestlingWale Thinks LaVar Ball "Killed It" On WWE's "Raw"Wale is definitely a fan of this move.By Matt F