Action Bronson Keeps It Mellow On Organ-Heavy Single "Sega"

The chef has another helping.

Action Bronson knows how to have fun. Every new single and album comes with the rapper's trademark sense of humor. A sense of humor typified by obscure movie references, old school sports references, and a bunch of culinary references that will go over fans' heads. A Bronson verse is an adventure, and "Sega" is a prime example. The single off the rapper's upcoming album, Johan Sebastian Bachlava the Doctor, is brief, moody, and eminently listenable.

The most notable aspect of "Sega" is the instrumental. One might assume from the title that Bronson would spit over a glitchy, video-game inspired beat, but "Sega" opts for a moody vibe complete with an old school organ. The organ is the most prominent sound here, and it makes the whole track sound like Action Bronson is rapping in a haunted house from Scooby Doo. The bars are equally outlandish. There are references to wrestler Kurt Engle, silver bullets and Miles Davis playing the trumpet. It's random fun, with the rapper's undeniable charisma giving each verse their shape. "Sega" lacks the punchiness of the album's first single, "Nourish a Thug," but it's another satisfying taste of what's to come.

Action Bronson Stays In His Lyrically Abstract Bag

Quotable Lyrics: