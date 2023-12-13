Drake Shows Love To Action Bronson With New NFL x OVO Collab

Drake and his OVO brand have done some very cool things over the years. Overall, one of their best collaborations has come with none other than NFL. This upcoming collaboration is set to come out later this week and will feature a plethora of varsity jackets relating to the teams in the league. So far, we have seen the Pittsburgh Steelers jacket, repped by none other than Snoop Dogg. Moreover, there is going to be a New York Jets jacket, and it was modeled by Action Bronson.

Bronson and Drake haven't exactly communicated a lot in regards to the public eye. However, they are two men who are both entrenched in the hip-hop world. Consequently, it makes sense that they would eventually link up in one way or another. Below, you can see Bronson in the Jets jacket, and it is looking very good right now. OVO always comes through with some amazing collabs. However, they have clearly upped the ante with this latest one.

Read More: Drake's "For All The Dogs": 5 Highlights

Drake x Action Bronson x OVO

According to HipHopDX, Drake ended up taking things a step further by reposting the photos of Bronson on his Instagram story. Moreover, he said that the rapper was one of his "favorite people." Needless to say, these two have gotten to spend some time together. Drizzy is a student of the craft, and he is someone who listens to a whole plethora of different styles. Clearly, Bronson is someone who has inspired him along the way. Perhaps someday, we could get Bronson on a Drake album.

If you are interested in this collaboration, you will be able to cop these jackets as of Friday, December 15th, over at octobersveryown.com. Let us know what you think of the collection so far, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed on your favorite artists, including all of their upcoming releases.

Read More: What Is Drake's Best-Selling Album?

[Via]