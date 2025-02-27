Roc Marciano & Action Bronson Skated Out On A "Corniche" Seven Years Ago

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 164 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Roc Marciano Action Bronson Corniche StreamRoc Marciano Action Bronson Corniche Stream
This "RR2: The Bitter Dose" cut, "Corniche," sees Action Bronson and Roc Marciano show off their undeniable charisma over a smooth beat.

Seven years ago today, Roc Marciano dropped one of his many excellent projects in RR2: The Bitter Dose, the sequel to 2017's Rosebudd's Revenge. As one of the most consistent rappers in the game, it's no surprise that he absolutely skated on "Corniche" with Action Bronson, another one of hip-hop's most charismatic wordsmiths. Bolstered by a dreamy and lush instrumental led by airy guitar chords, wondrous keys, and atmospheric tones, both MCs come through with sharp rhymes, funny lines, and vivid imagery and phrasing that they haven't lost their touch with over the years.

What's more is that throwback cuts like "Corniche" show just how much Roc and Bronson have maintained their skills over the years. Roc Marciano's The Skeleton Key album, produced in collaboration with The Alchemist, dropped at the tail end of 2024 to much acclaim, and Action Bronson's JOHANN SEBASTIAN BACHLAVA THE DOCTOR LP released as one of last July's most under-appreciated gems. Ripples of their current form are all over "Corniche," whether due to impressive rhyme scheme and flow patterns or oozes of personality.

Either way, we're sure that Action Bronson and Roc Marciano will have plenty more heat for fans in the future that holds up alongside their best work so far. There are plenty of other highlights on RR2: The Bitter Dose to discover, such as the full music video for "Corniche." The opening snippet of "The Sauce" shows that this is one of the album's darkest and most menacing cuts, a wonderful contrast that doesn't compromise any lyrical skill.

Read More: DJ Premier & Roc Marciano Link Up For The First Time On Luxurious "Armani Section"

Roc Marciano & Action Bronson's "Corniche"

Quotable Lyrics
To stay afloat I bet my favorite rain coat,
This made of suede h*e, I was made to persuade hoes,
These ain't the days of old, I spray you then hasta luego,
What's a chazzer? That's a pig that's not flying straight, yo

Read More: Action Bronson Keeps It Mellow On Organ-Heavy Single "Sega"

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Music Videos Roc Marciano Drops Off Double Video For "The Sauce/ Corniche" Feat. Action Bronson 1.7K
Roc Marciano Alchemist Elephant Mans Bones Deluxe Alc Album Stream Hip Hop News Mixtapes Roc Marciano & The Alchemist Deliver Deluxe Of "The Elephant Man's Bones" 1.7K
News Roc Marciano Drops Off The Sequel To "Rosebudd's Revenge" 3.6K
Johnny Nunez/WireImage Music Roc Marciano Drops "Behold A Dark Horse" Album For Purchase Via His Website 1.8K