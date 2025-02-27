Roc Marciano & Action Bronson Skated Out On A "Corniche" Seven Years Ago

Seven years ago today, Roc Marciano dropped one of his many excellent projects in RR2: The Bitter Dose, the sequel to 2017's Rosebudd's Revenge. As one of the most consistent rappers in the game, it's no surprise that he absolutely skated on "Corniche" with Action Bronson, another one of hip-hop's most charismatic wordsmiths. Bolstered by a dreamy and lush instrumental led by airy guitar chords, wondrous keys, and atmospheric tones, both MCs come through with sharp rhymes, funny lines, and vivid imagery and phrasing that they haven't lost their touch with over the years.

What's more is that throwback cuts like "Corniche" show just how much Roc and Bronson have maintained their skills over the years. Roc Marciano's The Skeleton Key album, produced in collaboration with The Alchemist, dropped at the tail end of 2024 to much acclaim, and Action Bronson's JOHANN SEBASTIAN BACHLAVA THE DOCTOR LP released as one of last July's most under-appreciated gems. Ripples of their current form are all over "Corniche," whether due to impressive rhyme scheme and flow patterns or oozes of personality.

Either way, we're sure that Action Bronson and Roc Marciano will have plenty more heat for fans in the future that holds up alongside their best work so far. There are plenty of other highlights on RR2: The Bitter Dose to discover, such as the full music video for "Corniche." The opening snippet of "The Sauce" shows that this is one of the album's darkest and most menacing cuts, a wonderful contrast that doesn't compromise any lyrical skill.

Roc Marciano & Action Bronson's "Corniche"