Action Bronson Addresses Jaylen Brown’s Hilarious Luke Combs Mix-Up

BY Caroline Fisher 1096 Views
Action Bronson Jaylen Brown Luke Combs Hip Hop News
NAPA, CALIFORNIA - MAY 26: Action Bronson performs at 2024 BottleRock at Napa Valley Expo on May 26, 2024 in Napa, California. (Photo by Miikka Skaffari/FilmMagic)
Earlier this week, Jaylen Brown played a guessing game featuring photos of various musicians, which resulted in some amusing moments.

The Celtics and the Knicks went head to head earlier this week, and Action Bronson even got a surprise shoutout. During a timeout, shooting guard Jaylen Brown played a guessing game featuring photos of various musicians. He successfully guessed artists like Whitney Houston and Prince. Unfortunately, however, he was stumped when it came to Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, and more.

He even struggled to name country star Luke Combs. As his photo flashed across the screen, he gave it his best guess, which was none other than Action Bronson. This got plenty of laughs from the crowd, as heard in a clip of the hilarious moment. Social media users also had a lot to say about it, and immediately sounded off on X. The Queens rapper even took to the platform shortly after to share his thoughts on the mix-up, making it clear that there are no hard feelings. “HAHAHAHAHA #CULTURE," he responded.

Read More: Roc Marciano & Action Bronson Skated Out On A "Corniche" Seven Years Ago

Action Bronson Spars With Alex Pereira

Brown may not exactly be a pro when it comes to naming musicians, but he is one himself. In August of last year, he teamed up with Ferg to drop a single called "Just Do It." On it, he referenced his beef with Nike, his snub from the 2024 Olympics, and more. As for Action Bronson, he recently crossed over into the world of sports, sparring with Brazilian MMA star Alex Pereira for three minutes. He received a great deal of praise for it too, as countless social media users reacted to the unexpected match-up. "Bro bouta write the most insane bar about this," one fan wrote. Wiz Khalifa even weighed in, telling Bronson "I respect tf outta you for that."

"THANK YOU TO THE LEGEND @alexpoatanpereira FOR LETTING ME STAND WITH HIM FOR three mins," Action Bronson captioned a clip of the session on Instagram. "THANK YOU BROTHER @pliniocruzmma FOR LETTING ME TRAIN AT HIS BEAUTIFUL FACILITY @cruzmmaofficial AND PASSING ON KNOWLEDGE. CHAMA."

Read More: Action Bronson Continues His Wonderfully Absurd & Whimsical Ways On "JOHANN SEBASTIAN BACHLAVA THE DOCTOR"

