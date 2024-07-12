Action Bronson Continues His Wonderfully Absurd & Whimsical Ways On "JOHANN SEBASTIAN BACHLAVA THE DOCTOR"

Bronson has another new character to present to us.

Action Bronson never shies from being himself. It is one of the many redeeming qualities of the unapologetically blunt rapper who hails from Queens, New York. Overall, it is probably what he is most synonymous with, and we are happy that he stays true. To be honest, hip-hop can use more light-hearted and unique lyricists like him. The 2013 XXL Freshman is bringing out his usual self on another tight project for 2024 and it comes after a handful of singles. Action Bronson's JOHANN SEBASTIAN BACHLAVA THE DOCTOR is led by "NOURISH A THUG" and "SEGA", both of which were released just two months before it.

Bronson is working alongside familiar faces for this project, both on the production and feature front. The former sees him recruit Daringer and The Alchemist once again, and the MC also chips into the creation of the beats. As for the accompanying performers, mainstays Julian Love and Yung Mehico (instrumentalists) are here, as well as Meyhem Lauren and Larry June. As we stated, Bronson is still wonderfully wild and colorful bars. For example, take a look at these from the jazzy and grand "HIDEO NOMO". "Finish quick, she spit my seeds on the floor, a tree grew (Uh) / Then she continued seasoning the sea food / I got more karate movеs than Steven Seagal (That's a lot)".

Like Bronson's past release, Cocodrillo Turbo, JOHANN SEBASTIAN BACHLAVA THE DOCTOR, sees as him the titular doctor. He presents himself as this on several tracks, with one being "SEGA". It is unclear what this all means for the album, but what we can tell you is that there are some great tracks to be had. That is thanks in part to the funky and catchy instrumentals ("SALVAJE" "KOMPRESSOR"). Give Bronson's new outing a try with the links below.

