Rome Streetz & Daringer Unleash “Starbvxkz” Ahead Of New Album

"Hatton Garden Holdup" drops on October 4.

It will also arrive after Daringer’s contributions to Action Bronson ’s JOHANN SEBASTIAN BACHLAVA THE DOCTOR and Conway The Machine’s Slant Face Killah, which were both released earlier this year. What do you think of Rome Streetz and Daringer's new track? What about its accompanying music video directed by Coach Bombay 3000? Will you be adding "Starbvxkz" to your playlist or not? Are you looking forward to listening to their upcoming project Hatton Garden Holdup when it drops next month? Share your thoughts in the comments section and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates. Check out the track and music video down below.

They went in alone on their first single "Starbvxkz," however. It arrived last week alongside a dreamy accompanying music video based in West London, directed by Rome's manager, Coach Bombay 3000. The track delivers all of the old-school energy one would expect from the pair and also serves as a solid introduction to the upcoming album. The new project will follow Rome’s EP with producer Wavy Da Ghawd, Buck 50 , which they unveiled in May of this year.

It's long been rumored that Rome Streetz and Daringer would be teaming up for a new collaborative project. Late last week, the duo finally confirmed this with the release of its lead single. The album is titled Hatton Garden Holdup and is currently slated for release on October 4. Reportedly, the project also boasts various high-profile features. ScHoolboy Q , Conway The Machine, Meyhem Lauren, and Cormega are expected to make appearances.

