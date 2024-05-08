Rome Streetz Is Strictly Business On "Runnin It Up"

Rome Streetz has always been an impressive performer and lyricist over his eight-year career. That has especially been the case for the multi-cultural veteran over the last year or so. From features, to singles, and now three projects, he has really been showing out and displaying why he is a respected face in the underground. On his newest outing Buck 50, Rome Streetz put on some dynamic performances, including on the track "Runnin It Up."

This song and project were released over this past weekend. It was a collaborative effort with producer Wavy Da Ghawd that spanned six tracks at a scant 13:14 run time. Across it, Rome is definitely prioritizing all killer and no filler and "Runnin It Up" is a prime example of that. On this cut, the London-born MC is boasting and being at the top of the game.

Listen To "Runnin It Up" By Rome Streetz

"Running it up, you just running your mouth (Stupid) / Only thing to talk about is the money amount (Money) / That's really it, I been had the whole world in my fist (Uh-huh)." Rome's presence also makes his bold claims believable, and that is always an important thing to consider when listening a song like this. On top of just being a lean, mean, rapping machine, Rome also works in some unintentionally funny bars. "The Wonder Woman trying to come and f*** (Yah)," is the one that really got us. All in all, he is rapping his a** off and we recommend you check this out immediately.

Quotable Lyrics:

Plenty peers here in this rap sphere, but they all suck (These n****s trash!)

At square one, washed up stupid on stuck

Lately I've been running it up globally, getting bucks (Uh-huh)

Got a wanderlust, a one on one like Mr. Wonderful

The Wonder Woman trying to come and f*** (Yah)

Your album cover get blunt ashes, dust to dust

