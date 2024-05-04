Rome Streetz & Wavy Da Ghawd Come Through With Six-Track Set On "Buck 50"

Rugged lyricist from New York, Rome Streetz, is continuing to build off an impressive run in 2023 with Brooklyn producer Wavy Da Ghawd on Buck 50. This is the duo's first project together and it comes in the form of a six-song collection that shows how in sync these two are. It might stem from the fact that these guys have developed quite the friendship. According to an interview with Throw Up, they asked Wavy Da Ghawd how they crossed paths and begain to develop chemistry.

"In 2018, when I first moved to NYC, the first rapper I met was Rome, Rim, and Sauce Heist in the same vicinity. Ever since then I engaged by giving beats to all of them and relationships were born. These guys and many more grew to be a strong faction to my career," Wavy said. For the multi-cultural beatmaker this is his second project of the year, following an effort with Passport Rav on Bermuda Triangle.

Listen To Buck 50 By Rome Streetz & Wavy Da Ghawd

It is also his third offering overall, so the man's cache is still growing. However, you would not be able to tell that he is relatively new to this. Have a steady presence like Rome in the studio with you makes his job easier. Together, they have come through with a batch of songs that compete with any other rapper's EP from this year. The meticulous and aggressive lyrics and flows from Streetz, along with the luscious boom-bap production just make sense.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new EP Buck 50 by Rome Streetz and Wavy Da Ghawd? Where does this project amongst the rest of his discography, why or why not? Which track is the best out the bunch? Which instrumental was the strongest?

Buck 50 Tracklist:

Ball of Soft Runnin It Up Why Is Water Wet Ya Understand 92 Mike Saliva

