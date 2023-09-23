Rome Streetz And Joey Bada$$ Are A Dynamic Duo On “Fire At Ya Idle Mind”

Born in London and raised in New York, Rome Streetz is one of the most underrated lyrical masters in the rap game. Since the mid to late 2010s, he has been a consistent material dropper, yet he continues to fly under the radar. But, he is having a big 2023 for those who are not aware. He has been a part of many collaboration singles in addition to quite a few albums. Streetz will be featured on another Westside Gunn project as well. He will be one of the many guests on the sequel to Gunn's 2020 release, Pray for Paris. And Then You Pray For Me is due on October 13 and you will be able to hear more heat from that frequent duo soon.

Furthermore, his solo output has also been high. Streetz will be dropping another album at some point before the end of the year. It will be a part of his Noise Kandy series, with the fifth installment coming out next. Streetz's lead single, "Hell Backwards," just last Friday (September 15).

Listen To "Fire At Ya Idle Mind" From Rome Streetz And Joey Bada$$

Now, he is already back with another taste of the album with "Fire At Ya Idle Mind." Both he and Joey trade fantastic verses. Some of Streetz's pen game can be found below. The chemistry is great here and you would not even know that this is their first song together. The beat is also sinister and is provided by Brooklyn producer Wavy Da Ghawd. This next album should be a doozy.

Quotable Lyrics:

Ambition to get it all, ’cause broke is brother to miserable

Death is they daddy; if you dumb, then you prob'ly missed a jewel (Stupid)

This is school for fools seekin' inspiration

A cool masterclass in murder, don’t accept no cheap imitations (Nah)

Your chick chasin', let the knees with chafin'

You know the steez: after I hit her with D, she passed the Chase PIN (Money)

