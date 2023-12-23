Bun B, Benny The Butcher, And Rome Streetz Trade Great Verses Over Statik Selekah Beat On "Trillselda"

Bun B and Statik Selektah's legacies are firmly entrenched within hip-hop lore. Each of them do different things, but each have already left a lasting impact on the genre. It is arguable that Bun's rapping and Statik's beats are on equal playing field in terms of quality and influence. Combine them together and you have a truly great duo on your hands.

Well, that is exactly what they have done. The Houston artist and the Boston producer have just come through with their third project. It is a part of their Trillstatik series. It dates back to 2019 and each one has provided a stellar feature list. Trillstatik 3 is only available on bandcamp.com and there is no signs that this will make an appearance on DSPs.

Read More: Gervonta Davis Affordable Housing Plans Fall Apart After Block Fire: Watch

Listen To "Trillselda" By Bun B, Benny The Butcher, Rome Streetz, And Statik Selektah

<a href="https://statikselekt.bandcamp.com/album/trillstatik-3">Trillstatik 3 by Bun B & Statik Selektah</a>

One track we want to highlight from this tape is "Trillseda." Bun and Statik grab Benny The Butcher and Rome Streetz. Both have been dropping quality material throughout 2023. The Buffalo product is gearing up for his highly-hyped 2024 record, Everybody Can't Go. All four components do very well here, with the beat being one of the more subdued to allow for the lyrics and cadences to shine. You can check out the track and album above.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new song, "Trillselda," by Bun B, Statik Selektah, Benny The Butcher, and Rome Streetz? Is this the best song from Trillstatik 3, why or why not? If not, which track is more impressive and why? Who had the best performance on the song? Is Benny going to have an album of the year candidate next year? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Bun B, Statik Selektah, Benny The Butcher, and Rome Streetz. Finally, stick with us for all of the best song drops throughout the week.

Read More: Jim Jones & Juelz Santana Question Steph & Klay's "Splash Brothers" Title