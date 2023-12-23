Gervonta Davis Affordable Housing Plans Fall Apart After Block Fire: Watch

Like so many others with large bank accounts to play with, the 2023 holiday season has Gervonta Davis in the giving spirit. Before settling in with his family to eat delicious food and unwrap heartfelt gifts, the athlete opted to give back to the community of Baltimore with an impressive purchase. Rather than expanding his collection of luxury jewelry and designer clothes, Davis bought a block of apartments in his hometown, with plans to renovate them into affordable housing options for locals in need.

Just hours after the 29-year-old happily celebrated his plans to make the world a better place, disaster struck. As Essentially Sports reports, a fire lit up the building Davis had just purchased, though firefighters seem to have since brought the chaotic situation under control. The boxer's trainer, Calvin Ford, posted a clip of the scene on Instagram on Friday (December 22), showing smoke bellowing from the windows.

Baltimore Block Fire Prohibits Gervonta Davis from Giving Back

"I swear to God like, when they come to Baltimore, there’s no win… This man is a world champ! And he wanted to give back to the community he was raised in…That community is on fire day after he pay for it," a voiceover rants. In the comments of Ford's post about the tragic situation, many are begging for Davis not to give up on Baltimore. Others, however, understand why he would want to cut ties with his roots and focus on his future instead. "Nahhh somebody tried burning the building that Tank just bought? SMH, the heat be so real that’s why sometimes you gotta leave your city and don’t turn back," one person wrote. "

Gervonta Davis' valiant attempt to aid his community might not have gone over as planned, but at least other stars are having better luck with their holiday plans. Even Young Thug, who's spending his second Christmas in jail, managed to sponsor a holiday toy drive for those less fortunate than him this year. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

