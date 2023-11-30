Offset Announces The Second Year Of His "Toys 4 The Nawf" Christmas Toy Drive

Offset is no stranger to giving back, especially when it comes to impoverished families in his native Atlanta. He's often teaming up with different charities and organizations to execute fundraisers designed to help low-income families around the city. That's why it's no surprise that for the second straight year, he's partnering with the Ann Cephus Family Fund Corporation for a Christmas toy drive.

Last year's Toys 4 The Nawf drive was a major success. Offset and his collaborators were able to provide support for 248 local families which added up to nearly 500 children. He referenced last year's success in a statement confirming another drive for 2023. “We had a great turnout last year, and I’m hoping for an even better one this year. I’ve been so blessed this year, I’m excited to bless others. That’s the reason for the season," the statement reads. This year they have even loftier ambitions, aiming to double the amount of families they help to between 500 and 600. The event is scheduled to take place this Saturday.

Offset Announces Second Annual Toy Drive

Offset at Billboard R&B Hip-Hop Live held at The Novo on August 8, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

Last month, Offset released his new album Set It Off. The project saw him teaming up with numerous high-profile artists for collaborations. Travis Scott, Latto, Cardi B, Future, Chloe, Don Toliver, and Young Nudy all make appearances on the 21-track 60-minute album.

It was met with a pretty fond reception from fans as well and ended up surpassing its initial sales projects. The album sold more than 70k units in its first week which was good enough for a top 5 debut on the Billboard 200. It was the rapper's first new album since 2019 when he released Father Of 4. It was also the first new album he released since his former Migos partner Takeoff was tragically murdered in November of last year. What do you think of Offset bringing back his Christmas toy drive for another year? Let us know in the comment section below.

