Offset Originally Hated “Ric Flair Drip”

During a recent interview, Offset opened up about his 2017 Without Warning track, "Ric Flair Drip." While the song remains a hit among listeners, Offset revealed that he actually wasn't a fan of it at first. He says that after recording it, he told Metro Boomin not to put it on the joint album with 21 Savage. Metro Boomin clearly ignored his request, as he had a hunch that it would perform well.

"Just so y'all know," he began. "I hated the song." When asked who was able to convince him to put the song on Without Warning, he said "it was Metro for sure." He went on to detail the recording process, revealing that he didn't even put much effort into it. "It was a west coast beat ... when I did it I didn't take it serious."

Offset Discusses "Ric Flair Drip"

"Like, y'all don't even know. I cussed his a** out when the album dropped, cause you know, I'm like 'bruh, don't put this song on the album.' [He's] in charge of picking the songs and sh*t," he explained. Metro chose to go against his wishes, putting the track on the LP regardless of his request. "I woke up to it in the morning," Offset recalled. "I'm like, 'man, this n***a put the song on the album!'" Obviously, Metro's decision ended up working out in their favor, as the song went on to top the charts.

"I'll never forget, like three days later," he continued. "We number one on Apple. [He's] like, 'I told you, I do this sh*t!'" What do you think of Offset revealing that he wasn't a fan of "Ric Flair Drip" at first? Are you surprised that he didn't put much effort into recording the song? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Offset.

