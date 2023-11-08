Offset Shares Behind The Scenes Photos From “SAY MY GRACE” Music Video

Offset gave fans a peak at how his new video came to be.

Offset Shares Behind The Scenes Photos From “SAY MY GRACE” Music Video

Offset's new album Set It Off is performing well in a number of commercial arenas. The project generated impressive first-week sales which were enough for a top 5 debut on the Billboard 200. But he also made a splash on the singles charts placing two tracks from the album in the Hot 100 the week after it was released. The biggest hit so far has been "SAY MY GRACE" featuring Travis Scott which was also the only track to spend two consecutive weeks on the chart.

The track also got a highly successful music video which dropped shortly after the record itself. In just three weeks the video has already racked up more than 5.3 million views. To celebrate, Offset shared a series of behind-the-scenes pics from the filming of the video to his Instagram. "Why I lose my brother to bullets…why I lose my grandma to cancer," he captioned the post. Among the pictures are numerous snaps of the former Migos rapper and one of Travis Scott. Check out the full post and various fan reactions to it below.

Offset Takes Fans Behind-The-Scenes Of New Music Video

Recently, Offset made headlines for an entirely different video. He and his son recently teamed up for a performance of his song "ON THE RIVER" for Vevo. The clip features the rapper's two-year-old son Wave serving as his hype man and fans found it absolutely adorable. They've already watched and shared the clip almost 200k times in less than two days since it dropped.

Offset might also have new music on the way soon. He teased fans with the possibility that he might drop a new album next year, as early as February. On top of that he also teased that he may collaborate with his son Wave on the project. Following Drake letting his son appear on For All The Dogs it seems fans can't get enough of rappers collaborating with their kids. What do you think of the new pics Offset shared from his new music video shoot? Let us know in the comment section below.

