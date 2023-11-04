Offset Promises New Album In February Of Next Year, Might Collab With Eldest Son

It seems like Offset's new album SET IT OFF really inspired him to put in work in the studio, because that album's cycle in media coverage and playlist rotation isn't even over and he's already planning two steps ahead. Moreover, TMZ Hip Hop recently caught up with him in Beverly Hills and said that he will release another album in February of next year. While this is very exciting news for fans, apparently this might be a family project of sorts for the Georgia rapper, too. In addition to this, he also said that his eldest son Jordan's been working hard on his beats, and might be getting a credit on this next project.

"I would, I definitely would," Offset replied when asked whether he'd ever put his children on an album or song. I got something coming out with my son, anyway. Not a song, though, but you'll see it. You'll see, it comes out Friday. Next album dropping February. Exclusive, I just told y'all that." Apparently, the outlet also determined that he referred to his oldest son Jordan's production and explained that the project for Friday didn't end up panning out due to some tweaks, but these statements don't show up in the clip below.

Offset Speaks To TMZ Hip Hop About Her Next Album: Watch

Furthermore, this is promising for Offset, whose latest October album performed very well and garnered acclaim. However, this time was also an emotive and perseverant one for him, as it lined up closely with the anniversary of a tragic loss in his family and career. "The times we spent is priceless what we built in this game they never wanted to give us our flowers we influenced the world," the former Migo dedicated to Takeoff on Wednesday (November 1). "I Love you Take you still here with us I just know you are!!!! Migo 4Life!!!!!!"

