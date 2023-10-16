Offset Thanks Ebro After Receiving The Ultimate Compliment

Throughout the past couple of years, Offset has been through a lot. Around this time last year, Takeoff was shot and killed in a senseless incident. Overall, this event shook hip-hop to its core, and many still can't believe it happened. Subsequently, many wanted to see Set and Quavo reconcile. However, it took months for that to actually happen. Eventually, the two performed together at the BET Awards, and it turned out to be a truly amazing moment for everyone involved.

On Friday, the rapper dropped off his brand-new album simply titled Set It Off. This is a project that he has been working on for quite some time. The album comes with features from Cardi B, Travis Scott, Don Toliver, and more. Overall, there have been mixed reactions to the album. However, there is one person who loves what Set came through with. That man is Ebro, who took to Twitter to give Offset his flowers for the new body of work.

Read More: Cardi B Twerks On Offset To Their “Freaky” Collab, Already Regrets Her Tongue Piercing

Offset Shows Appreciation

Offset was extremely appreciative of the co-sign and made sure to thank Ebro accordingly. "Thank you brother for your guidance and time... for sitting down with me being in my corner whole time... means a lot," the rapper wrote. Ebro has been known to be quite tough on rappers in the past. However, this time around, he opted to show some well-deserved love. This is something a lot of artists don't get enough of these days. Either way, Set It Off will continue to get some radio play over these next few weeks.

It is always good to see the artist getting his flowers, especially at this stage in his career. With Offset's new album officially on the market, let us know what you think of Set It Off, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to bring you the latest updates on all of your favorite artists.

Read More: Offset & Cardi B Display Their Chemistry On “Freaky”