Offset And His Son Wave Perform “ON THE RIVER” From “SET IT OFF”

Offset's 2023 has been great so far and it mostly has to do with the success of his solo sophomore album. SET IT OFF did very well in its first week, peaking at number five on the Billboard Hot 200 chart. Standout singles such as "SAY MY GRACE," "WORTH IT," "FAN," and others have become enjoyable tracks for most listeners. Recently, Offset told TMZ he was looking to carry this momentum into the early stages of 2024. He looks to accomplish that by releasing yet another solo project. This one, though, has a fun twist to it. Offset says his oldest son, Jordan, is going to have a huge hand in the production.

This is not something like DJ Khaled or Drake did with their past releases. It seems Offset is serious about Jordan going to work. He said, "I got something coming out with my son, anyway. Not a song, though, but you'll see it. You'll see, it comes out Friday. Next album dropping February. Exclusive, I just told y'all that." Family has been a big part of Offset's life and that becomes even more clear with this latest music video.

Offset And Wave Perform "ON THE RIVER" Together

The opening cut to SET IT OFF, "ON THE RIVER" is a hard-hitting track. He decided to a live session music video to accompany it. What is even more wholesome and cool is that he brought his son, Wave, along with him to help him perform it. The adorable two-year-old boy looks like he is having the time of his life as his daddy raps.

What are your initial thoughts on Offset bringing on his son Wave to perform "ON THE RIVER?" Is this one of the most wholesome moments of 2023? Are you still bumping SET IT OFF? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Offset, as well as everything else going on around the music world.

