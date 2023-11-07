Arnold Schwarzenegger Feeds His Donkey On Manningcast: Watch

The New York Jets and Los Angeles Chargers squared off last night, November 6, on Monday Night Football. This game was on primetime due to Aaron Rodgers' arrival to the team this past offseason. However, the night matchups the Jets have been featured in have been lessened in his absence. It showed because, with Zach Wilson at the helm, their offense could only muster two field goals. This led to one of the more boring games of the season as the Chargers were able to win 27-6 even with their poor offensive performance as well. Many casual fans were disappointed, but not Arnold Schwarzenegger.

If you wanted some sort of excitement during this snoozefest of a game, you should have checked out the Manningcast. This program began three years ago with retired quarterbacks and brothers, Peyton and Eli Manning. On top of bringing some expert live analysis, they add some extra flare to their broadcast. They do that by bringing on some special guests to watch the Monday Night games with. This time it happened to be Arnold.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Brings Some Comic Relief To A Boring Game

If you are a die-hard fan of the famous actor and bodybuilder, you might know he is a Chargers fan. The cover photo at the top of the article, shows him attending a game back in 2007 when they were still the San Diego Chargers. Manningcast has brought us some standout moments in the past and this one might take the cake as the most memorable. Before heading to the commercial, Arnold is seen feeding his pet donkey. According to Uproxx, her name is Lulu and he got her back during the beginning of the COVID pandemic. Eli makes a hilarious joke about Peyton to add the comedic tone of the moment. "That donkey looks like you eating, Peyton."

