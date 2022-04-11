baltimore
- MusicBandhunta Izzy's Brother Killed In Baltimore ShootingFour other people were injured in the incident.By Ben Mock
- SportsGervonta Davis Affordable Housing Plans Fall Apart After Block Fire: WatchNot long after the athlete shared his exciting news with the Baltimore community, disaster struck.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicGervonta Davis Makes Power Move, Buys Back Baltimore Block For Affordable Housing RevitalizationHe's finding a way to give back to the community.By Tallie Spencer
- SportsAngel Reese Returns To Baltimore In Hometown SelloutReese scored 26 as LSU dismantled Coppin State 80-48.By Ben Mock
- RelationshipsWill Smith Proclaims His Love For Jada Pinkett Smith After Surprising Her On Book TourSmith said their relationship was "brutal and beautiful."By Ben Mock
- MusicCharli Baltimore Claims Lance "Un" Rivera Told Her Jay-Z Stabbed HimThe tale is a legend in late '90s and early 2000s hip-hop culture, and Charli wonders why there are so many conflicting accounts about it.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsBiggie Smalls Was "Scared" To Tell Charli Baltimore Of Faith Evans Pregnancy, She ClaimsBaltimore, an on-and-off-again partner of The Notorious B.I.G., also spoke on what their relationship dynamic was like.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicIrv Gotti Recalls Scaring Nas In Baltimore: "What If We Get Killed?"Irv Gotti left Nas fearing for his life during a trip to Baltimore.By Cole Blake
- CrimeSouth Baltimore Mass Shooting Leaves Two Dead, 28 Others InjuredThe shooting took place at a neighborhood block party.By Caroline Fisher
- LifeBlueface's Baltimore Blowout Leaves Man Unconscious On NYE: VideoThe "Crazy In Love" star was bragging about the altercation on his Instagram.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeYGG Tay Charged In A Federal Murder ConspiracyThe rapper is being indicted alongside a notorious hitman for various charges.By Isaac Fontes
- TVRapper Young Moose Wins $300K Settlement For Suing Cop From HBO’s "We Own This City"Young Moose has reached a $300k settlement with the city of Baltimore after suing Daniel Hersl, a former cop depicted in the HBO series “We Own This City."By Cole Blake
- TVHBO's Trailer For "We Own This City" Sees David Simon Return To BaltimoreHBO has shared a new trailer for David Simon's upcoming series, "We Own This City."By Cole Blake