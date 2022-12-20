A Baltimore rapper known as YGG Tay is facing charges that a federal grand jury alleges tie together a number of crimes in the city over the years.

The rapper, whose real name is Davante Harrison, has been indicted on racketeering conspiracy charges. Authorities are also accusing him of a number of other crimes surrounding murders and gang activity.

Balto Banner:” The Baltimore rapper known as YGG Tay has been indicted by a federal grand jury and accused of being behind a slew of shootings, including the killing of the mother and sister of a man who had accused him of cooperating with law enforcement.” — David Collins (@dcollinsWBAL) December 19, 2022

Among these crimes is the fatal shooting of a mother and sister of a man who accused Harrison of cooperating with authorities. The accusations also tie him to the Black Guerrilla Family, which is a prison gang that primarily operates in Maryland and California.

His relations with the gang date back as far as 2014, when he is allegedly responsible for supplying heroin and cocaine to “street-level drug shops.”

Furthermore, the indictment accuses Harrison of paying a gang member $10,000 that same year. Prosecutors also say he is responsible for making the payment in exchange for the killing of a 21-year-old. The victim supposedly owed him money from drugs stemming from an earlier exchange.

YGG Tay is one of the most successful and well-known rappers in the city of Baltimore. Releasing songs like “War” and “Go Getter,” his YouTube videos consistently rack up hundreds of thousands of views.

However, his legal trouble has long stood in the way of his career.

Among the other people facing charges in this case is David Warren, a notorious hitman. The 30-year-old has beaten 10 attempted murder charges over the past 16 years.

Warren and Harrison are alleged to have linked up beginning in 2018. According to The Baltimore Banner, “The indictment says Warren sought to endear himself to Harrison and rise in his inner circle by carrying out violence.”

Additionally, federal authorities say that Harrison’s first payment to Warren in exchange for a killing was in 2013. Targeting a fellow BGF member, who allegedly robbed Harrison’s home, the man was subsequently shot.

Prosecutors say they have proof from a text message that Warren is responsible.

YGG Tay is currently serving a 15-year sentence for other federal drug and gun charges, beginning in 2019.

Make sure to stay tuned to HNHH for the latest updates on this situation.

[via] [via] [via]