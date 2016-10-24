hitman
- CrimeYGG Tay Charged In A Federal Murder ConspiracyThe rapper is being indicted alongside a notorious hitman for various charges.By Isaac Fontes
- GossipFlint Rapper Cliff Mac Charged With Conspiracy To Commit Murder-For-Hire After Allegedly Recruiting HitmanOn top of these new charges, Mac was also charged with first-degree murder for his alleged role in the death of Devaroe Davis last summer.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureHollywood Unlocked's Jason Lee Reveals Someone Once Hired A Hitman To Kill HimHe didn't say who the person was, but Lee did suggest that it was a celebrity who wasn't happy with his coverage.By Erika Marie
- GramSabrina Peterson Accuses T.I. Of Hiring Grand Hustle Artist To Kill Her For $25KShe alleges that the person told her that T.I. hired them to push her off of a building.By Erika Marie
- NewsKelly Rowland & The NFL Partner Up For New Song "Hitman"Kelly Rowland's new track will be featured in the NFL's "Songs Of The Season" campaign.By Alexander Cole
- RandomAdult Film Actress Pleads Guilty To Hiring Hitman To Kill Baby DaddyKatrina “Katie” Lynn Danforth tried to put money one her child's father's head but turns out, she hired an undercover cop.By Aron A.
- SportsDavid Ortiz Released From Hospital, Will Continue Rehab In Dominican RepublicAfter undergoing three surgeries to his gunshot wound, Red Sox legend David Ortiz has been returned home.By Devin Ch
- Music VideosCasino & 550 Hit The Firing Range In "Hitman" VideoHNHH PREMIERE: Casino & 550 are a force to be reckoned within "Hitman."By Alex Zidel
- SocietyA Heartbroken "El Chapo" Requests A Hug From His Wife During TrialA tragic love story takes shape in the unlikeliest of circumstances.By Devin Ch
- MusicT.I. Adds Fuel To The Theory Of Bob Marley's Death By CIA AssassinationDespite its lack of proof, the theory lives on.By Zaynab
- Gaming"Hitman 2" Developer Confirms Sequel Will Have Six LocationsAgent 47 is back. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicSuge Knight Accuses Dr. Dre Of Hiring Hitman To Have Him KilledSuge Knight drops a heavy accusation on Dr. DreBy Mitch Findlay
- NewsSuge Knight Claims Dr. Dre Hired Hitman To Kill Him In $300 Million LawsuitKnight claims he has a 30% stake in Dre's entertainment earnings.By Danny Schwartz