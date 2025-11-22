Inside The New Eminem Mission In The Hitman Videogame

The Eminem vs Slim Shady event in Hitman World of Assassination might be the most surprising crossover of the year. The mission runs through December and drops Agent 47 into a story pulled straight from Eminem’s recent work.

The idea is pretty direct: Eminem brings in 47 to take out Slim Shady. It lines up with the themes from The Death of Slim Shady and gives the series a fresh angle that actually makes sense once you see it.

The mission works as an Elusive Target assignment, so Slim Shady is the main objective. Everything takes place inside Popsomp Hills Asylum, which is quitea trippy version of the Hokkaido map. The whole level feels like a walkthrough of Slim Shady’s mind.

The strange rooms and chaotic visuals were built with Eminem and Paul Rosenberg, and that involvement shows right away. The map is packed with small touches:

A plate of Mom’s Spaghetti sits on a table. A full broadcast studio lets Slim Shady crash into messy live performances. And of course... Houdini ties the whole thing together. The mission is free for everyone during the event window, while an optional pack adds cosmetics and a themed suit.

The images show just how wild this collab gets and set up a deeper breakdown once the mission officially lands.

Eminem Hitman Game

Eminem team up with Hitman shows how far his reach goes outside music. He has been part of major cultural moments for decades, but the last few years have pushed him into new spaces.

His sneakers with Jordan Brand sold out instantly and sit beside some of the most loved collaborations in the scene. Now he is crossing into gaming with a mission built around his own mythology.